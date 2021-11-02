November is the month of festivals and a time to spend with your family. Get into the spirit of lights and bundle of joy with your loved ones with these upcoming movies on Netflix. The famous web streaming giant has brought us some of the best movies to watch at this Diwali festival. Also Read - PUBG Mobile x League of Legends crossover teased: Here’s what you need to know

Here are some movies to consider watching on Netflix on Diwali

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is an upcoming Bollywood movie set to release on Netflix on November 5. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix Originals. It features Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The story is about a newlywed couple who face hassles and problems during their long-distance marriage.

Love hard

The upcoming Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O Yang, is set to premiere on November 5 on Netflix. The movie is an American romantic comedy directed by Herman Jimenez and produced under Wonderland sound and vision. Other than Nina and Jimmy, Darren Barnet, Harry Shum, James Saito are in vital roles.

Red Notice

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is making its debut on Netflix on November 5 worldwide. In lead roles, the movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ritu Arya. Red Notice is produced under Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Production, and Bad Version.

Last Christmas

The holiday rom-com starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding’s Late Christmas is set to release on Netflix on November 12. The movie is about an elf, Kate, who doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas. But everything changes when she meets Tom, who brings her faith back.

Dhamaka

Kartik Aryan starrer Dhamaka will release on November 19 on Netflix. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced under RSVP movies. Other casts include Mrunal Thakur, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Amruta Subhash, and others.

The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and Idris Elba in lead roles. It is coming on Wednesday, i.e., November 3, on Netflix. James Samuel directs the movie. It made its theatrical debut on October 6.