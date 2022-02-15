Although, Netflix has a good algorithm when it comes to recommendations, but we still find ourselves scrolling for hours. We have handpicked a few web series that you can binge-watch on Netflix next: Also Read - Tata Play Binge introduces Netflix combo plans: Check details

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Now available on Netflix, Inventing Anna is a US TV series. It is about a journalist who investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. The cast of the series includes Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed and more. Based on a true story, the series is about scandals, drama and crime. Also Read - Swiping to find a special someone this Valentine's season? You NEED to steer clear of romance frauds

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Netflix

This Netflix series is a crime TV show based on the events that place in the life of middle class family guy named Vikrant. Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, Vikrant slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life. The cast of the series include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh. It has been renewed for season 2.

Aranyak, Netflix

Starring Raveena Tandon, Aranyak series about political ploys, personal agendas and beastly myths. The series is about two mismatched hill station cops who navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

All of Us Are Dead, Netflix

All of Us Are Dead is a Korean drama series that recently arrived on Netflix. The series is about a zombie virus outbreak that takes place at a high school. All the students must fight to get out safely from the premises or else they will turn into one of the rabid infected. The series has been confirmed to be renewed for season 2.

Elite, Netflix

Elite is a Spanish series about a bunch of high school teens. It is a thriller, murder mystery series that deals with three working-class teens who enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. The series has 4 seasons on Netflix and is renewed for yet another season.