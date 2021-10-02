Bigg Boss 15 premiere today, timing, full list of contestants, watch live online: Following Bigg Boss OTT, the reality TV show is all set to make a comeback with its much-awaited 15th season dubbed Bigg Boss 15. The show will be hosted by none other than Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The 24-hours live-streaming version of the show was titled Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal won the winner’s trophy in Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 9:30 pm. The show will air on Colors channel, Voot app, and also on Jio TV. To watch the show online, you can simply head over to JioTV app or Voot app. All Reliance Jio users will get access to Colors TV channel. On the other hand, Voot Select subscription is required to watch the show.

Voot Select subscription plans, how to buy

Voot Select offers two plans. The first is a monthly and the second is a yearly plan. Under Rs 99 monthly plans, users get access to original content, ad free experience, and 45+ live TV channels. On the other hand, the Rs 499 annual plan offers users access to popular shows such as Big Boss 24 hours before TV, latest international shows, among others. To buy Voot Select membership you can head to the official Voot website via your mobile phone or PC.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants list (expected)

Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, and Umar Riaz are the confirmed contestants of this year. The show will have a jungle set up for contestants before giving them access to a luxurious house. The contestants will be spending two weeks in the jungle theme setup.

In the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, it was revealed that Prateek Sahajpal had become the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss 15. Overall, 13 actors from the music, television, and Bollywood industry will participate in the TV show. Additionally, Afsana Khan had spoken about participating in the show but she has withdrawn her name due to medical reasons.

As per rumors, actress Riya Chakraborty was approached for Bigg Boss 15, and makers offered Rs 35 lakh per week. But due to some reasons, Riya will not be able to be a part of this show.

All the contestants, including Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Jai Bhanushali, Tejashwi Prakash, Akasa Singh, will perform during the launch of the show.