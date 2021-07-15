Black Widow, MCU's new spy thriller is coming soon to India on Disney+ Hotstar

Black Widow, MCU’s new spy thriller is coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar. Scarlett Johansson’s ‘assassin-turned’ Avenger film will be available on the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - Black Widow release date in India: Marvel film pirated on torrents sites ahead of India release

Black Widow hit the box office in UK and US on July 9. But with the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic severely hitting the country, theatres are shut in most states in India. With the new MCU movie to be made available on the video streaming platform, it brings huge relief for Marvel fans who were waiting to witness the blockbuster action on a big screen.

Black Widow coming to India on Disney+ Hotstar: Here are the details

Marvel India took to social media handle to make the big announcement. “More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios’ @theblackwidow is coming soon in English on @DisneyplusHSP! And in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on @DisneyplusHSVIP! #BlackWidow,” Marvel India Twitter post reads.

While it will be available to watch free of cost, those who wish to stream in English will have to subscribe for Disney+ Hotstar Premium that costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. That said, Marvel hasn’t shared a tentative date for the Black Widow release on the platform.

With MCU TV shows Loki and WandaVision garnering much traction since its release, it’s simple to understand the reason for Disney to add in the spy thriller (with a mix of family reunion) to the MCU catalog.

While Black Widow is the first solo for Scarlett who plays an assassin- Natasha Romanova, Florence Pugh her younger sister tries to fill in the void spaces. Not to forget, David Harbour who was seen as a ‘burly sherrif’ in Stranger Things now swipes in as a humourous father figure cum superhero. Cate Shortland directed Marvel movie has a lot of mixed elements to watch out for, from the opening flashback, character narratives, spy-on-spy action, to Bond-like adventure in this spy thriller cosmic. While early critics have stated the new female lead MCU movie to be different from the MCU collection, Black Widow makes it the MCU’s 22nd “Certified Fresh” film, with Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 80 percent. That said, we would want to rest the case in our readers’ hands. Do share your thoughts on the very first female Avenger spy thriller in the comments.