Black Widow release date in India: Marvel film pirated on torrents sites ahead of India release

Black Widow, the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson, is now out in cinemas in select markets. The Marvel movie released in some markets on Friday on Disney+ with premium access but not in India. As per a report coming from Gadgets 360, Black Widow will release in India on October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. The official Black Widow release date in India has not been confirmed yet. Also Read - Loki Episode 5 release today: How to watch the Marvel show online in India

Ahead of the India release, Black Widow film has been released on torrent sites and several other networks. The Marvel movie has been pirated on torrent sites in various resolutions and file sizes, from 4.22GB to 7.45GB. While the latest Marvel movie has been pirated on these websites, we must mention that it is illegal if you download and watch pirated prints. BGR.in doesn’t encourage such activities as it is against the law and creators deserve to be paid for the content they create for viewers. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans list in India: How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

Piracy has always been an issue

Piracy has always been an issue for movies mainly the ones released online. This has made matters worse for the newly released Black Widow given the film is yet to be officially available in some markets such as India. Also Read - Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Most pirated copies of Black Widow released illegally on torrents look more or less genuine but there are some that are tricks by scammers to fool viewers and load viruses, malware onto the PCs. According to Gadgets 360 report, the first legitimate version of Black Widow was pirated on torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay and RARBG within just minutes of the official release on Disney+ on Friday. The film is available in full-HD 1080p and 4K 2160p resolution with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Black Widow release date in India

As for India, Black Widow is expected to release once cinemas are reopened in the country after the pandemic situation settles. As mentioned earlier, the Marvel movie is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar come October, October 8 to be specific. In India, the film is said to be available in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Black Widow is currently streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets. To watch the film, one will need Disney+ premier access that comes at a price of $30 (around Rs. 2,240).