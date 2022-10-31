comscore Brahmastra to release on DisneY Plus Hotstar on November 4
News

Brahmastra to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4

Entertainment

Brahmastra is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4. Here's everything you need to know.

Untitled design - 2022-10-31T163637.551

Brahmastra

The much-awaited Bollywood film Brahmastra is finally coming on an OTT platform in India now. The Ayaan Mukherjee-directed film cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more. For the unversed, Brahmastra is a superhero movie that proved to be one of the most popular blockbuster films of the year. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Werewolf By Night, Laal Singh Chaddha and more

Brahmastra on Disney Plus Hotstar

Brahmastra was released in theaters on September 9, and it is now set to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar. This was announced on the Disney Plus Hotstar Twitter handle recently. On the streaming platform, it will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Also Read - Top shows/movies coming to Disney Plus Hotstar in October 2022

The film gained popularity amongst youngsters in India because of its VFX effects. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first part of the sci-fi/superhero triology that offers action, drama and adventure. The VFX of this film was widely appreciated by fans and critics. Also Read - Giving fake identity for SIM, WhatsApp, Telegram will lead to jail time and 50k fine: Govt

Brahmastra cast, storyline

Brahmastra has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. As mentioned earlier, the film is directed by Ayan Mukherji whose popular films include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, Swades, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and more.

This first part of the Brahmastra trilogy is about a young man who falls in love with a girl and suddenly his world turns upside down when he discovers that he has the superpower to control fire. He further gets to know that he has a connection to a secret society of guardians.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 4:42 PM IST
