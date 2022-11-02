Brahmastra on Hotstar: Here is how much free users will need to pay

One of the biggest movies released this year, Brahmastra is finally releasing on an OTT platform. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan starrer will land on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. While the anticipation is huge, the movie will be behind a paywall, meaning it will not be available to watch for free. Although the first 10 minutes of the movie will be free to watch, likely to attract the audience, you will need to be subscribed to a plan of Disney+ Hotstar to be able to enjoy the movie. Also Read - Brahmastra to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4

If you want to figure out whether or not you would like Brahmastra, you can go to Hotstar right away and watch the first 10 minutes of the movie ahead of its release. In case you like the movie and want to continue, you will need to buy a subscription if you are on a free tier. Disney+ Hotstar has several tiers if you want to subscribe. There is a base plan that works only on mobile devices, while the other two higher-priced plans work on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and big screens such as your television. Since Disney+ Hotstar is available across platforms, you do not need to worry about the availability before deciding the plan you want to subscribe to. Also Read - Top shows/movies coming to Disney Plus Hotstar in October 2022

Here are the Disney+ Hotstar plans that you can buy to be able to watch Brahmastra. Essentially, you can choose from these options to pay to watch the movie if you are a free user: Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar rolls out Dolby Atmos audio for select content to mobile and TV apps

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan

This is the entry-level tier that costs Rs 499 a year. Under this plan, you get access to all the content, including movies, shows, and sports events. But there are conditions. You can only access the subscription on a mobile device at a maximum resolution of 720p. The Dolby Vision content is not available in this plan. The content is available in stereo sound quality, which is a little underwhelming when compared with better standards such as Dolby Atmos. And top of this, you get advertisements before, during, and after your content is played.

Disney+ Hotstar Super plan

The Super plan is the mid-tier in the subscriptions, offering a better quality of video and audio content. Priced at Rs 899 yearly, the Disney+ Hotstar Super plan offers all the content in 1080p quality and support for Dolby 5.1. With this plan, you can log in to your account on two devices, be it a mobile phone or a television. But while the quality of video and audio improves, you still get advertisements for the content. But Disney+ Hotstar’s most premium plan is rid of advertisements.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan

This plan is at the top of Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. It costs Rs 1,499 yearly, but if you are not sure about the tenure, you can also buy the monthly plan worth Rs 299. Under the Premium plan, you get access to all the content in 4K quality, as well as with Dolby 5.1 support, on up to 4 screens. Since many titles are now available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the plan gives you access to them, as well. Brahmastra will be available in up to 4K quality, so if you have a 4K TV, this is your best bet. There are no advertisements in this plan, so your watching experience does not get ruined.