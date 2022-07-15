comscore Disney Plus to soon release exclusive docuseries, films and more with BTS
News

Disney Plus signs a deal with BTS' brand Hybe to release exclusive content

Entertainment

Three titles confirmed by Disney Plus in collaboration with BTS include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, In The Soop: Friendcation and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

Untitled design (66)

Disney Plus has announced a global content collaboration with Hybe, BTS’s label to bring “five major content titles” from the company. These titles include two major series that will feature 21-century pop icon BTS. Additionally, the streaming platform has confirmed that Disney Plus will get more titles from Hybe in the coming years. Also Read - Disney Plus to steer clear of alcohol, politics, adult content for its ad-supported tier: Report

BTS confirmed to arrive on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has announced that it will work on two exclusive projects with BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, a 4K film that revolves around the band’s live performance at Sofi Stadium, held last year in November. This performance is quite famous amongst BTS fans as this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person. Also Read - Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump

The other one is BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries. As per the company, “With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.” Also Read - 'Ms. Marvel' series to release on Disney Plus on June 8

The third title that has been confirmed by Disney Plus is In The Soop: Friendcation. This will be an original reality travel show that will include  V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy as cast members. As per the official blog, it will be about five friends embarking on a surprise trip enjoying fun activities and places on the way.

As per a statement by Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company, “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon
Mobiles
Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon
WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

Apps

WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

Disney Plus collaborates with Hybe, BTS' label for exclusive content

Entertainment

Disney Plus collaborates with Hybe, BTS' label for exclusive content

Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan B as president amid ED probe

News

Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan B as president amid ED probe

Wordle: The Party Game is new board game to spend time solving puzzles in person

Gaming

Wordle: The Party Game is new board game to spend time solving puzzles in person

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 200MP camera smartphone may launch soon

WhatApp to soon get Quick Replies feature: Check details

Disney Plus collaborates with Hybe, BTS' label for exclusive content

Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan B as president amid ED probe

Wordle: The Party Game is new board game to spend time solving puzzles in person

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999