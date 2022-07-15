Disney Plus has announced a global content collaboration with Hybe, BTS’s label to bring “five major content titles” from the company. These titles include two major series that will feature 21-century pop icon BTS. Additionally, the streaming platform has confirmed that Disney Plus will get more titles from Hybe in the coming years. Also Read - Disney Plus to steer clear of alcohol, politics, adult content for its ad-supported tier: Report

BTS confirmed to arrive on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has announced that it will work on two exclusive projects with BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, a 4K film that revolves around the band's live performance at Sofi Stadium, held last year in November. This performance is quite famous amongst BTS fans as this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person.

The other one is BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries. As per the company, "With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter."

The third title that has been confirmed by Disney Plus is In The Soop: Friendcation. This will be an original reality travel show that will include V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy as cast members. As per the official blog, it will be about five friends embarking on a surprise trip enjoying fun activities and places on the way.

As per a statement by Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company, “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

