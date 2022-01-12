Check out top websites for watching free online documentaries

Documentary movies have the power to educate and are one of the best sources of reliable information. Renowned directors from all over the world now make documentaries that serve as a powerful tool to bring informative topics to the table in the captivating audience that loves to engage in informational conversations. If you are a fan of watching documentaries, then you need not worry. We have compiled a list of top websites that let you watch free documentaries. Also Read - Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Here is the list of top Documentary websites:

Top Documentary Films

Top Documentary Films is one of the best platforms to watch documentaries for free. These documentaries are available from trusted sources which are classified under several categories. The categories include conspiracy, Psychology, Religion, Economics, Health, Biography, Science, Sports, Technology, and more. In addition, you can also look for Arts and Artists, Media, Military, and War. You can also check out the list of 100 highest-rated documentaries on the website.

Freedocumentaries.org

You can check Freedocumentaries.org for the latest and featured documentaries. The website hosts several informative and educational videos from categories such as Nature, Business and Economics, Drugs, Sexuality, Technology, and more. The website also recommends the top documentaries to watch on the platform.

Documentary Heaven

There are thousands of documentaries available on Documentary Heaven that can be sorted by comments, newest, ratings, and title. The documentaries can be submitted by anyone on the platform, which means you can scroll loads of public documentaries. Some of the dozens of categories include Mystery, Science, Philosophy, Countries, Business, Drugs, Celebrity, Archaeology, 9/11, Art and Artists, Space, Music, and Spiritual.

PBS

All PBS documentaries are available to watch for free, including American Masters, American Experience, NOVA, Nature, Independent Lens, and more. In addition, you can also watch documentaries from Washington Week, PBS Short Film Festival, Austin City Limits, Craft in America, and more.