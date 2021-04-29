Confused what to watch on Netflix? New ‘Play Something’ feature is here to help

Netflix is our only rescue at these tough times. Taking this as an advantage the streaming platform, Netflix introduces a new feature called ‘Play Something’ for its millions of users out there. As the name suggests, the ‘Play Something’ feature will help users kill boredom as it plays a new series or film based on their tastes. Also Read - Netflix introduces UI changes for the Kids profiles: See what's new

What is Netflix’s Play Something feature?

Netflix has been testing this features for a long time dubbed 'Shuffle Play'. Officially, the feature has been launched as 'Play Something'.

The new Netflix will not only play series or film based on your preference but also recommends a series or film you're already watching or the ones that are left unfinished or "you may want to revisit".

The ‘Play Something’ feature is rolling out for everyone on its TV app. The streaming platform plans to test the feature on the mobile later this year.

How to use Netflix Play Something feature

Netflix’s Play Something option is visible under each profile name. The feature can also be seen in the tenth row on the Netflix homepage and even in the navigation menu on the left of the screen. On clicking the Play Something button, Netflix will play a film or series of your choice or interest that you have been watching on the platform.

Once the feature is turned on it will be indicative with a border on the screen and the button on the right side. You can click on the ‘Play Something Else’ option to switch to the next series or film. There’s also a way to go back to using Netflix normally by tapping the exit button displayed on the screen.

Cameron Johnson, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix said that the Play Something feature can play as many as 75 shows. Johnson said, “I think the big thing to emphasize is when you click Play Something it will always play a show that you haven’t watched before. So it’s designed for the moment when you wanna watch something new.”

He added, “we know that if you wanna watch the next episode of the show that you’re already excited about that’s generally very easy for people to do. But the moments where choosing is hard is when it’s something brand new. So right now we have some further innovations to do to understand how much we should base that on how much you have watched before or how much variety we should include.”