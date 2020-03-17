Due to Coronavirus, people are staying in their home. But even in this challenging time, people are watching a movie again and again. Reports and claims are surfacing on the internet that the movie has shown a Corona like a virus which causes epidemic like conditions. The Hollywood movie Contagion releases in 2011, is currently creating a stir all over the world. Steven Soderbergh is the director of Contagion. The storyline of the film goes that a virus would cause an epidemic. The story of the film shows that a chef does not wash his hands after touching the infected meat. After that, he shakes hands with other people, and the virus starts spreading.

The cast in Contagion includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Lawrence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet in lead roles. This film is so powerful that even when the Coronavirus did not start spreading, it was also ranked 270th in the most popular category. After the outbreak of Corona, Contagion started trending and became the ‘Most Demand Film’ in the whole world.

Apart from Contagion, a short film called Triophobia has also gone viral. The film also shows how a woman’s life changes forever due to an infection. It is worth noting that both these films have come into the limelight after the rising outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Where to watch Contagion:

Hollywood movie Contagion is streaming on Amazon Prime. You can also download and buy this movie on Google Play Movies, YouTube online, and Apple iTunes.