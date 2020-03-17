comscore contagion movie on amazon prime gains popularity amid coronavirus
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • ‘Contagion’ Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak
News

‘Contagion’ Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment

Check out Contagion hollywood movie on amazon prime after the outbreak of corona virus. Read more about Contagion cast, story line, trailer, download, review, watch online, download movie amazon prime.

  • Published: March 17, 2020 3:47 PM IST
Coronavirus 6

Coronavirus

Due to Coronavirus, people are staying in their home. But even in this challenging time, people are watching a movie again and again. Reports and claims are surfacing on the internet that the movie has shown a Corona like a virus which causes epidemic like conditions. The Hollywood movie Contagion releases in 2011, is currently creating a stir all over the world. Steven Soderbergh is the director of Contagion. The storyline of the film goes that a virus would cause an epidemic. The story of the film shows that a chef does not wash his hands after touching the infected meat. After that, he shakes hands with other people, and the virus starts spreading.

Related Stories


The cast in Contagion includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Lawrence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet in lead roles. This film is so powerful that even when the Coronavirus did not start spreading, it was also ranked 270th in the most popular category. After the outbreak of Corona, Contagion started trending and became the ‘Most Demand Film’ in the whole world.

Apart from Contagion, a short film called Triophobia has also gone viral. The film also shows how a woman’s life changes forever due to an infection. It is worth noting that both these films have come into the limelight after the rising outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Where to watch Contagion:

Hollywood movie Contagion is streaming on Amazon Prime. You can also download and buy this movie on Google Play Movies, YouTube online, and Apple iTunes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 3:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Days Sale offers and discounts
Deals
Realme Days Sale offers and discounts
Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched

News

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Phone and accessories image leak before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

Moto E6s new variant launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment

Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Microsoft Bing launches global Coronavirus tracker

News

Microsoft Bing launches global Coronavirus tracker
Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak
Motorola Razr set to launch today; Here is how to watch

News

Motorola Razr set to launch today; Here is how to watch
Mobile phones to hike costs after 18 percent GST bump

News

Mobile phones to hike costs after 18 percent GST bump

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट की सेल में इस दमदार 5जी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा 5 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Apple ने लॉन्च किए नए Powerbeats ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

महज 90 सेकेंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कब है अगली सेल

PUBG मोबाइल दूसरी एनिवर्सरी पर कर रहा है ये इवेंट, 15 विजेताओं को मिलेंगे ये शानदार इनाम

मोटोरोला ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास बातें

News

Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched
News
Whirlpool 3D Cool Inverter Air conditioners launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on March 24
Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed

News

Apple Powerbeats new variant revealed
Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

News

Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup
Moto E6s new variant launched

News

Moto E6s new variant launched