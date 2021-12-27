comscore How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Don't want to step out due to COVID-19? Host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year
News

Don't want to step out due to COVID-19? Host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Entertainment

Earlier known as Netflix Party, Teleparty lets up to 1,000 viewers participate in a watch party simultaneously. The Teleparty Google Chrome extension works for both Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar.

virtual party

Image: Pixabay

Several states in India have already banned gatherings and parties already, all thanks to the surge in Omicron cases in the country. While it does seem like a buzzkill at the moment, especially when New Year is just around the corner, but it doesnt have to be. Since this year was a great year in terms of entertainment, you can use that to your advantage and host virtual watch parties with movie marathons and binge-watch series online on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV and so on. Also Read - Netflix secret codes: How to find the hidden movies and shows

Here’s how you can host the virtual watch party on the following streaming services: Also Read - Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

Teleparty: For Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Earlier known as Netflix Party, Teleparty lets up to 1,000 viewers participate in a watch party simultaneously. The Teleparty Google Chrome extension works for both Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, each participant is required to have a subscription to the streaming service to be a part of the virtual watch party. Additionally, all participants need to install the Teleparty Google Chrome extension. While watching the movie/show, viewers also have an option to chat with everyone on the same page. Here are a few quick steps to host a watch party via Teleparty. Also Read - Netflix vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one is worth your money and why?

1. Go to the Chrome Web Store in Google Chrome and search for Teleparty

2. Tap on the ‘Teleparty’ option and select “Add Extension”

3. You will then see a “TP” icon in the Chrome toolbar

4. Now open a video/ show on the supported streaming service on Chrome and then tap on the “TP” icon

5. Select “Start the Party”

6. You will then see a new page showing the video alongside a shareable link. You can copy and send this link to your friends

In case you want to join a Teleparty, all you need to do is open the party link in Chrome and tap on the “TP” icon.

Prime Video Watch Party: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has an in-built group watch feature called Prime Video Watch Party. It allows up to 100 subscribers to join simultaneously. This feature will be accessible on “Fire TV devices, the Prime Video app for Android mobile phones, Android tablets or Fire tablets, iPhones and iPads, and on desktop browsers, except Internet Explorer and Apple’s Safari”. Here are a few quick steps to start a watch party on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Open your Prime Video app on your Android smartphone or tablet

2. Choose the movie/show of your choice

3. Tap on the “More” option and select “Watch Party”

4. Enter your name

5. You will then see a shareable link that you can just copy and share with friends

SharePlay: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Apple’s SharePlay feature allows users to connect with up to 33 users at a time. With the new iOS 15 update, SharePlay feature is now available across iPhone, iPad and Macs. According to Apple, this feature works with Apple TV and Disney+ Hotstar. All participants need to have iOS 15.1 installed on their devices and a subscription to the concerned streaming service. You need to follow these steps to kick start a virtual watch party via SharePlay.

1. Start a FaceTime call with your friends and tap on the drop down menu on the top-right corner

2. Select “Share My Screen”

3. Open the supported streaming service (Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar) and start watching the desired show or movie

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 9:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details
Telecom
Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India

Entertainment

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India

Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Photo Gallery

Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Entertainment

Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes
Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service

Opinions

Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service
How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Features

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions
Which streaming service is the best for you? Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar

Opinions

Which streaming service is the best for you? Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ Hotstar
Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149

Entertainment

Netflix India slashes subscription prices by up to Rs 300, plans now start at Rs 149

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में तहलका मचाने आ रहा Xiaomi का धांसू फोन, Android 12 के साथ कल होगा पेश

राजधानी में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा, प्रदूषण पर लगेगी लगाम

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
News
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers