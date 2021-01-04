CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime to be released in 2022 on Netflix

CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, who is famous for Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill. (Image: Screenshot)

has just announced a spin-off anime series based on its erroneous but uber-popular video game, CyberPunk 2077. The series will be titled ‘CyberPunk: Edgerunners’, based inside of the CyberPunk 2077 universe. The anime series is being developed by Studio Trigger (popular for Neon Genesis Evangelion), premiering in 2022 on . Also Read - Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer; here's why

The exact date for the premiere has not been revealed as of now. However, the company has revealed that the series will follow the events of a new character, a street kid “trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.” Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 patch update for PCs and consoles released, fixes save file issue

Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077: Save files more than 8MB getting corrupted for PC gamers

The series will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, who is famous for Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill. Apart from him, the team will include Hiromi Wakabayashi, Yoh Toshinari and Yuto Kaneko. The screenplay is being written by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka, and the soundtrack will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (famous for the Silent Hill series score).

CyberPunk: Edgerunners will have a 10-episode run following the story of a kid trying to survive in a city obsessed with technology and body modification located in a dystopian future. To survive the kid becomes an edgerunner who are mercenary outlaws, also known as cyberpunks.

It will be a standalone series that will be based in the universe. But we will not get to see the Rockerboy (played by Keanu Reeves) in the series, which might cause the fans a bit of distress. However, we can hope for another standalone series on Reeves’ character also, if CyberPunk: Edgerunners manages to become a success.

Even though the game had a troublesome launch, it seems as if CD Projekt Red is fully invested in it, trying to expand the game’s universe. This means that we can expect the company to launch a sequel to it in the future, led with another standalone anime series.