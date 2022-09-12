Walt Disney Studios, recently hosted the D23 Expo 2022 in California. During the two-day fan event, The Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar and Lucasfilm announced a few upcoming series, films and games for the fans by giving teasers and trailers. Here are the major highlights that you need to know. Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar today

Major announcements by Marvel Studios include the Secret Invasion Original series that, with Nick Fury in lead, will release on Disney+ in 2023. In this series, Fury comes back to Earth to fight off Skulls, shape-shifting aliens (villains in Captain Marvel), who aim to invade the planet. In this series, popular Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke will make her debut in the Marvel universe. Also Read - How to watch House of the Dragon in India

Marvel Studios also announced that Werewolf by Night will release on Disney+ on October 7, this year. Directed by Michael Giacchino, this a Halloween-themed horror film that revolves around a bunch of hunters who gather at an omnious location, however, one of them is secretly a werewolf.

Additionally, Marvel Studios will also release series including Captain America: New World Order, Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, Echo, Ironheart, Armor Wars and a Fantastic Four reboot in 2024. The first look of Loki season 2 and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was also revealed at the event.

Marvel also announced a bunch of games at the Disney event. These games include Midnight Suns, Strike Force, Snap and more. Marvel is also announcing an AR game from the makers of Pokémon Go called World of Heroes.

The Walt Disney Studios released the trailer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series that will release on Disney+ soon.

Disney+ Original, Hocus Pocus 2 was also released at the event and is confirmed to release on September 30 this year. Disenchanted, Strange World, Wish, Peter Pan and Wendy, Musafa: The Lion King, Zootopia+ and The Little Mermaid are among the few titles announced by Disney at the event. The release dates and trailers of these films were released.

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/7vg1H0Dyqe — #InsideOut (@PixarInsideOut) September 10, 2022

Disney also announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16. Pixar, on the other hand, released the trailers of Elemental, Snow White Elio, Inside Out 2 and more.

The official trailer for ‘DISENCHANTED’ starring Amy Adams has been released.

pic.twitter.com/aJDu9FwsJl — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2022

At the event, Lucasfilm announced The Mandalorian season 3, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka and Willow at the event.