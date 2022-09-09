DC Comics’ Batman Day in India has been announced for September 17. On this day, fans will be able to participate in social media contests and win prizes that include gift hampers worth Rs 2,499, in-game events and more. In addition to this, fans will also get to buy The Dark Knight merchandise by brands like Be Young, BonKids, That Dog in Tuxedo, Redwolf and many others and win gift hampers worth Rs 2,499 and 2,999. Also Read - San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

Batman Day is scheduled for September 17 in India

On September 17, fans can get comics including two special titles Batman: Hush #1 Batman Day Special, from the seminal work by artist Jim Lee and writer Jeph Loeb and Batman's Mystery Casebook Batman Day Special Edition a preview of the upcoming DC Middle-Grade title by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Christopher Uminga from participating comic book shops.

As per a statement by DC Comics, "DC is also releasing a special edition of 2002's Batman #608, the first chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's 12-part mystery spanning Gotham City and The Dark Knight's greatest foes, to get fans excited about the upcoming Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover, available in October."

Additionally, several in-game events have also been scheduled for Batman Day. MultiVersus, a free-to-play videogame will host an event where players who complete 20 matches as the Caped Crusader from September 16-19 will get a Batman profile icon.

Injustice 2 Mobile is yet another game that willl celebrate Batman Day from September 13-19. Players will get free in-game gifts and a Batman Day logo profile picture. Players can also enjoy a “special Classic Batman Arena Invasion” event and various in-game sales.

Lastly, fans will be able to purchase DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards on September 19, which features the Justice League. According to DC, “fans atop the leaderboard will have the chance to collect a special Mythic reward card that showcases Batman throwing one of his iconic Batarangs in the midst of a heated battle.”