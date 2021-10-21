DC FanDome 2021 kicks off Saturday (October 16) night with trailers and announcements from the best movies worldwide. The event is being organized virtually with the help of DC Universe‘s Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, John Cena, among others. The event gives sneak peeks at some of the biggest TV shows and movies coming next year, including The Batman, Black Adam, Peacemaker, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and more. Also Read - Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix, records biggest series of the year

Here’s everything that was announced at DC FanDome 2021

The Batman Trailer

The FanDome virtual event revealed its trailer for The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Other casts include Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Wayne’s butler Alfred. The DC Comics movie is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022. The much-awaited movie is directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman is a reboot of The Batman film franchise produced by DC Films and Dylan Clark Productions. Also Read - Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

The Flash

Another announcement in this year’s DC FanDome is the upcoming movie The Flash starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Flash, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and others. The Flash will make its way to theatres on November 4, 2022, in the US. The event showcased behind the scenes from the movie and exclusive backstage snippets.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is an upcoming American superhero movie based on the DC Comics character Aquaman. The film will release on December 16, 2022, featuring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master. The event also featured an animated three-part special event Aquaman: King of Atlantis, including a clip from the second episode.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the much-anticipated new game from Rocksteady Studios. It is an upcoming action-adventure shooter game developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. It will be released in 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the upcoming sequel to the 2019 original movie and the 14th film in the DC Extended Universe. The event took us behind the scenes, plots, action, and adventure of the movie. The movie stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, and others.

Other announcements made in the event are