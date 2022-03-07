DD India, a name that instantly evokes nostalgia across generations born prior to the year 2000 is going international. The DD India channel is now traveling across Indian borders to cities, towns in the other corner of the world.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has announced that DD India is being pushed to global platforms “to showcase India’s culture and values to the world.”. India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘Yupp TV’, an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Through Yupp TV, one can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world. Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels accessible across the globe. The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy.

DD India will offer international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. The channel will be available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora spread across the world.

The statement released by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said, “DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis & commentary, thought provoking views and opinions and cutting edge visual presentation. One of the popular shows based on in-depth analysis and research are Bio-Quest. This series deals with origin of COVID-19, Vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to COVID. Some of the other high viewership shows are India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night etc.”