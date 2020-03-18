comscore Discovery Plus App : New app launch, download, subscription
Discovery Plus App: Discovery launches new app with Rajnikanth and Bear Grylls

Check out discovery plus app-launch date, download, subscription-discovery plus with rajnikanth and bear grylls-discovery plus new app download.

  • Updated: March 18, 2020 12:26 PM IST
Discovery is known for creating exciting and adventurous content, including science, food, adventure, lifestyle, and many more. Recently, the channel launches its new app known as Discovery Plus. It will stream in 8 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. The Discovery Plus app is the first video streaming service in India. The app is available priced at ₹299 available for one year.  The series will include original documentaries, short videos, and various exclusive acquisitions to attract an audience in India. In a recent interview, Simon Robinson, the President of APAC & CFO International, Discovery, Inc said:

“Globally, we are observing healthy trends from direct-to-consumer businesses, and Discovery Plus, with its India focused strategy, is a valued addition. The launch of Discovery Plus is a significant development for our business in India and reflects our commitment to this critical market.”

The exciting thing that the Discovery Plus app will bring for the Indian audience is that it will telecast the first episode of Rajinikanth’s TV debut show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The superstar Rajinikanth is in the news for Discovery Channel’s popular show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The show will stream on Discovery Plus app on 23 March 2020 at 6:00 am. The show will also stream behind the scenes of this episode. Talking about the entertainment industry in India, Megha Tata, the Managing Director of South Asia Discovery, said:

“All the video streaming players in India are focusing on scripted entertainment, and there are no offerings really for factual entertainment though there may be a small percentage of programs on specific platforms.”

Discovery Plus App Subscription Plan:

The viewers can get benefit from Discovery Plus subscription as it is offering up to 100% discount on its annual subscription through Google Play Store. To be part of the reward program, viewers need to use the ‘On-Air’ feature of the Google Pay app.

How to Download Discovery Plus App:

You can download the Discovery Plus App on Google Play Store or Apple Play Store. Although the app doesn’t have the facility to watch content offline. But you can watch several videos without spending any money because it has subscription-based model.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 12:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2020 12:26 PM IST

