comscore Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99
  • Home
  • News
  • Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99
News

Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99

News

Discovery Plus ffer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till 11:59 pm, April 16.

  • Published: April 16, 2020 9:02 PM IST
discovery-plus

Entertainment OTT platform Discovery Plus on Wednesday launched a limited time annual subscription package at Rs 99 with an aim to engage audiences in the period of extended lockdown. The offer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till 11:59 pm, April 16. Also Read - Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Fight Corona’ section in Airtel Thanks app

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app,” Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery said in a statement. Also Read - Jio, Airtel और Vodafone idea को टक्कर देने के लिए BSNL जल्द शुरू करेगा ये नई सर्विस

“The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period,” he added. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: जानें 200 रुपये से कम में किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Meanwhile, Discovery Plus will release an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week, which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic. Among the specials to be released is Pandemic Covid 19, a 45-minute probing documentary where experts reveal why COVID-19 is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread.

On the other hand, you can explore thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more for free through CuriosityStream on Airtel Digital TV. Bharti Airtel has launched this channel as an exclusive ‘free to air’ channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s award-winning factual entertainment films and series on its DTH platform.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Airtel Digital TV users will be able to watch CuriosityStream TV channel on channel number 419. Airtel notes that the channel will be made availble to all the 16.5 million plus customers of Airtel Digital TV across India.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 9:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99
Entertainment
Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99
Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

News

Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

News

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Features

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

News

OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving

Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

Motorola Edge specifications spotted on Google Play Console

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99

Entertainment

Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Discovery plans to launch OTT platform after pan-India 4G rollout

News

Discovery plans to launch OTT platform after pan-India 4G rollout
India.com strikes multi-year partnership with content discovery platform Outbrain

News

India.com strikes multi-year partnership with content discovery platform Outbrain
Land Rover uses augmented reality to make a

News

Land Rover uses augmented reality to make a "Transparent Bonnet"

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने बढ़ाई अपने 10 चैनल की फ्री वैधता, लॉकडाउन में उठा सकते हैं आनंद

Google ने नोकिया के कुछ स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर

Huawei Nova 7 Series में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, होगा क्वाड कैमरा सेटअप

20 अप्रैल से ऑनलाइन मोबाइल, टीवी और फ्रिज की बिक्री पर गृहमंत्रालय ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है Vacuum Cleaner, जारी किया टीजर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving
News
Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving
Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

News

Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website
Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

News

Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9
OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro

News

OnePlus partners Nokia for OZO Audio in OnePlus 8 Pro
Motorola Edge specifications spotted on Google Play Console

News

Motorola Edge specifications spotted on Google Play Console