Discovery Plus offers limited period annual subscription at Rs 99

Entertainment OTT platform Discovery Plus on Wednesday launched a limited time annual subscription package at Rs 99 with an aim to engage audiences in the period of extended lockdown. The offer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till 11:59 pm, April 16. Also Read - Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Fight Corona’ section in Airtel Thanks app

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app,” Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery said in a statement. Also Read - Jio, Airtel और Vodafone idea को टक्कर देने के लिए BSNL जल्द शुरू करेगा ये नई सर्विस

“The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period,” he added. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: जानें 200 रुपये से कम में किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Meanwhile, Discovery Plus will release an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week, which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic. Among the specials to be released is Pandemic Covid 19, a 45-minute probing documentary where experts reveal why COVID-19 is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread.

On the other hand, you can explore thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more for free through CuriosityStream on Airtel Digital TV. Bharti Airtel has launched this channel as an exclusive ‘free to air’ channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s award-winning factual entertainment films and series on its DTH platform.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Airtel Digital TV users will be able to watch CuriosityStream TV channel on channel number 419. Airtel notes that the channel will be made availble to all the 16.5 million plus customers of Airtel Digital TV across India.

Written with agency inputs