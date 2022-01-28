comscore Disney+ confirms to launch in 50 more countries: Check details
Disney+ announces to expand its service to more than 50 countries later this year

Disney+ service is currently available in 64 countries in 21 languages. The platform has 13,000+ shows and movies with 8,000 hours of content and 118.1 million+ subscribers (as of October 2021).

Disney+, a popular content streaming service, has announced to expand its reach to 50 more countries across the globe, giving a tougher competition to Netflix. As per the announcement, 42 countries and 11 territories will get the service in the second half of this year. Also Read - What's new on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

The 42 countries that will get the service include Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen. Also Read - Metaverse is coming: Here’s what top tech companies are saying about it

Disney+ will expand its services to these 11 territories: Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands, and St Helena. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

According to the Disney+ service, it is currently available in 64 countries in 21 languages. The platform has 13,000+ shows and movies with 8,000 hours of content and 118.1 million+ subscribers (as of October 2021). Launched back in 2019, Disney+ service competes against Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming service globally.

To attract more subscribers with new content, Disney+ has announced that Percy Jackson based on Rick Riordan series books is in development currently. In February 2022, The Great Indian Murder, Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals, Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! and more will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Some of the major films/movies available on Disney+ Hotstar include Avengers: Endgame, The Greatest Showman, How I Met Your Mother, Star Wars, Avatar, Toy Story, Hamilton, Dead Poets Society, Coco, Ice Age and so on. For the unversed, Disney+’s major rival Netflix is not available in China, Crimea, North Korea, or Syria, whereas Amazon Prime Video isn’t available in Mainland China, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

  Published Date: January 28, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Best Sellers