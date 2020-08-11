Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs

Disney+ Hotstar is finally rolling out support for 4K streaming on the platform. Subscribers will now get 4K UHD streaming along with support for HDR on the app for Android TV. However, the feature will only come to TVs that have support for 4K and HDR. As of now, limited titles on Disney+ Hotstar have been upgraded to 4K quality, but we can expect more content to be added soon. Also Read - How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

If you have an Android TV that has 4K resolution, and still don't see the new 4K labels yet, you should head over to the play store and update the Disney+ Hotstar app.



Disney+ Hotstar has still not confirmed if the availability of 4K content will be restricted to certain subscription plans. The availability of all 4K HDR content on the VIP and Premium subscriptions is also still not confirmed.

The new update brings the Disney+ Hotstar streaming experience closer than ever to rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The two streaming platforms have already been offering 4K streaming for a lot of available content. All users need is a TV that supports 4K and HDR content playback. Disney+ Hotstar also doesn’t specify, as of now, a minimum required internet speed to stream 4K content seamlessly. Meanwhile, Netflix hints at having at least a 24Mbps connection speed to start streaming in 4K.

Plans

There are two Disney+ Hotstar plans right now. There is the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan. Both will cost you Rs 399 and Rs 299 per month respectively.

In other news, Netflix has been introducing a lot of features and changes as of late to widen the OTT platform’s audience in India. The latest change, however, will likely be the biggest one yet. Netflix now offers its entire user interface in Hindi, the most commonly spoken regional language throughout the country.