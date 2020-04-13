The Simpsons will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 15 April

One of the most famous American animated sitcoms, The Simpson, is going to stream on Disney + Hotstar from April 15, 2020. Earlier this month, the much-anticipated arrival of Disney + content on the Hotstar platform in India is finally official. The new update for the app with all Disney + content has gone live on platforms including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire T.V. Stick, and Android T.V. You can use the new-look Disney + Hotstar on a web browser. Earlier this week, Hotstar announced that they would be bringing Disney + content to Indian users on April 3, a short delay from earlier plans. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers while Disney+ surpassed 50 million globally

Disney + Hotstar launched various shows but not Simpsons. But they have now tweet from their official account that will be starting all 31 seasons of The Simpsons from April 15, 2020. The series inspires from the Simpsons shorts by Matt Groening. The characters of The Simpsons include Homer, Marge Bouvier, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Other than The Simpsons, the 2020 short film Playdate with Disney will also feature on the channel.

The story of Simpsons is set in fictional town of Springfield. It is a satirical animation show in the working class. The Simpsons movie releases worldwide on July 27, 2007. It was a $527 million hit on the worldwide box office. Named as the 20th century's best television series by Times, The Simpsons was critically acclaim until its 10th season. The A.V. Club calls it a "Televisions crowning achievement regardless of format."

The show has won many awards in its time, including 34 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is bestowed by the Academy of Television, Arts, and Science. It has also won 34 Annie awards and a Peabody award.