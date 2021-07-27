Disney+ Hotstar has launched new subscription plans in India starting at Rs 499. At a virtual event earlier on Tuesday, Disney+ Hotstar announced new annual subscription plans including Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1,499. The video streaming has announced that users in India will now have these three subscription plans to choose from. All three plans will come in effect from September 1, 2021. Also Read - Black Widow release date in India: Marvel film pirated on torrents sites ahead of India release

Disney+ Hotstar's new Rs 499 plan is designed for mobile users while the other two plans are called Rs 899 super plan and Rs 1,499 premium plan. The video streaming platform currently offers three subscriptions including Rs 299 premium monthly plan, Rs 399 VIP plan and Rs 1499 premium annual plan.

New Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans

As for the new subscription plans, Disney+ Hotstar new Rs 499 mobile plan lets users access the platform on one mobile device and stream HD quality video only. The plan comes with validity of one year.

The second plan worth Rs 899 per year offers users with access to two screens/devices and watch HD quality videos. Lastly, the premium Disney+ Hotstar plan worth Rs 1,499 provides users with access to 4 screens/devices and stream 4K quality video. The premium plan also comes with one year validity.

Commenting on the launch of three new subscription plans, Disney+ Hotstar chief and president Sunil Rayan said, “The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining clubbed with high-quality production that makes Har Watch, Top Notch.”

“With the newly introduced subscription plans, we want to make our content more accessible to our viewers by offering best-in-class entertainment while giving them an opportunity to choose the plan that best suits their needs,” Rayan added.