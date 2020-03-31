Entertainment giant Disney has just announced the India launch date for its streaming service, Disney+. The company will formally launch its much anticipated Disney+ Hotstar service on April 3, 2020. This announcement comes weeks after the company conducted a limited test for some users in India. The new date comes just weeks after the company postponed the initial launch plans. Disney had initially planned to launch the service on March 29 with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This delay likely happened due to the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus. Coronavirus has delayed IPL while pushing the entire country in a three-week-long lock-down. The new launch date is just about a week after the initial launch. As part of the launch, the rest of the details remain somewhat identical.

Disney+ Hotstar plans price in India, shows

According to the report from TechCrunch, the company is making slight changes to the pricing with the launch. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription will be priced at Rs 1,499 per year. This is an increase of Rs 500 from the Rs 999 plan for Hotstar. There is also the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, which is priced at Rs 399 per year, a slight increase from Rs 365. Users can access all the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the plan. Subscribers can also access live sports broadcast along with a wide range of movies, TV shows, and Hotstar originals.

However, Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan will not include Disney+ Originals as part of the subscription. The premium plan will also provide access to shows from HBO, Fox, and Showtime. The company also revealed that all the subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the new subscription plan. They will be charged with the increased rated on renewal.

To check the latest content on Disney+ Hotstar app, you will have to update the app via Google Play Store. After downloading the update, one will find shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and The Imagineering Story: Limited Series. The list also includes Diary of a Future President, Disney Family Sundays, Encore, Forky Asks a Question, and High School Musical: The Musical. Hotstar will rollout the Disney+ service for both Android and iOS versions.