Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

Disney+ Hotstar membership at Rs 99? Don't fall for this scam on Flipkart

A normal Disney+ Hotstar membership costs Rs 399 per year. A special IPL-season edition of the plan costs Rs 365 per year.

  Published: September 18, 2020 9:15 AM IST
Bundled offers for OTT platforms are becoming more popular than we expected. Membership for services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar can often be seen bundled with the purchase of new gadgets or even with prepaid recharge plans. However, this doesn’t mean all OTT platforms you see on the web are legit. We recently spotted a fake Disney+ Hotstar membership being sold on Flipkart for a price of just Rs 99. Also Read - Jio launches new Rs 598 plan with Hotstar Annual VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020 season

The fake listing on Flipkart was apparently selling a year’s membership of Disney+ Hotstar for just Rs 99. Check out the screenshot which looks very real and believable. However, it is not. A year-long membership for the streaming-service costs Rs 399 per year. The listing has since been taken down, thankfully. However, it is imperative that users do not fall for scams like this, which will eventually pop up again. Also Read - How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

There are plenty of scamsters out there on eCommerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart trying to dupe you of your money. They come off as lucrative offering something expensive at an unrealistically low price. However, these offers, deals, and other “grab-it-before-its-gone” scams are definitely not real. Always look for the plans of an OTT membership straight from the official sources. A golden rule of thumb to follow while shopping for pretty much anything online is this – If it seems too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sales from Sept 29 to Oct 4 this year

In other news, Flipkart recently revealed the sale date for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day Sales 2020 event. The event will take place from September 29 to October 4. The sales will coincide with the festive season in India when people tend to shop a lot more. The company also announced that it will be creating 70,000 new jobs in the supply chain ahead of the sales. Additionally, other indirect jobs will also be created at Flipkart’s seller partner locations thanks to the scale of the upcoming event.

