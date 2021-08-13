Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform launched three new plans for Indian consumers last month. These new subscription plans will replace the existing ones. Starting September 1, the three new Disney+ Hotstar will come into effect, hence existing users must upgrade to them to continue using the video streaming platform and watch their favorite movies and web series without any hassle. Also Read - Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans in India now start at Rs 499 and goes up to 1499 for the annual membership. Currently also Disney+ Hotstar offers three plans to Indian consumers including a monthly plan worth Rs 299, Rs 399 VIP plan yearly plan, and an annual Rs 1499 subscription pack. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar launched new subscription plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 899, and Rs 1,499

Check new Disney+ Hotstar plans list, prices

Disney+ Hotstar has announced three new subscription plans including Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1499. Also Read - Black Widow release date in India: Marvel film pirated on torrents sites ahead of India release

-Under Rs 499 subscription plan, Disney+ Hotstar offers HD quality video access for a validity period of one year. This plan is only for mobile users. So, if you consume content using only your mobile phone, then this one should make sense and also turn out to be pocket friendly as well.

-Under Rs 899 subscription plans, Disney+ Hotstar offers access to two screens/devices and watch HD quality videos. So, unlike the cheapest Rs 299 plan, this subscription plan can be used on laptop or TV together with smartphone. This is also an annual plan.

-Under the most expensive Rs 1499 subscription plan, Disney+ Hotstar offers access to 4 screens/devices and stream 4K quality video. This is the most premium plan of the three and comes with one year validity.

How to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription

It should be noted that the new Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans will come into effect starting September 1, 2021.

To buy one of the three subscription plans, you can simply head over to the Disney+ Hotstar official website or just click on the link here.