Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month in India. Users can also opt for the Rs 999 yearly Hotstar plan.

  Published: March 11, 2020 1:09 PM IST
While Hotstar was supposed to launch the Disney+ service in India on March 29, the company has quietly made it official in the country. The brand has rolled out an update, which not only changes the app’s name to Disney+ Hotstar, but also adds Disney+ shows. Currently, the updated app is showing Disney+ shows and other Hotstar content at the same old prices. Read on to find out everything about it.

Disney+ Hotstar plans price in India, shows

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month in India. Users can also opt for the Rs 999 yearly Hotstar plan. There is also the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, which can be purchased for Rs 365, and this plan comes with a validity period of 1 year. To check the latest content on Disney+ Hotstar app, you will have to update the app via Google Play Store.

As for the shows, a bunch of Disney+ content is divided between the premium section as well as the VIP plan. After downloading the update, one will find shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and The Imagineering Story: Limited Series. The list also includes Diary of a Future President, Disney Family Sundays, Encore, Forky Asks a Question, and High School Musical: The Musical.

You can also watch Disney+ Hotstar shows like One Day at Disney, Pick of the Litter, Pixar in Real Life, Shop Class, and Short Circuit. The list also includes SparkShorts, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The app is also showing the trailor of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. The lastest Hotstar update also adds a dedicated Kids mode, which includes Mickey Mouse, Rapunzel, Timon and Pumbaa, and other TV shows. Hotstar has rolled out the Disney+ service for both Android and iOS versions.

  Published Date: March 11, 2020 1:09 PM IST

