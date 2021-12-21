The price wars are on between OTT platforms and we ain’t complaining. The latest to the list of the discounts is Disney+ Hotstar. Some users are reporting that the streaming platform is offering them a plan for as low as Rs 49 per month. There is no official announcement about any such plan for now but users have taken to Reddit to share screenshots of the monthly plan. Also Read - Disney and YouTube reach new distribution deal after weekend blackout

Disney+ Hotstar seems to be sharing the benefits of this new plan with select Android users. However, the new plan is only available on mobiles and tablets. According to a screengrab shared by Only Tech, the company is offering a discount of 50% for a new Rs 99 plan. The Rs 49 price tag is introductory in nature. Disney+ Hotstar support confirmed that it is only available for some Android users. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

The plan allows the user to just watch content on a single screen and with a maximum resolution of 720p. The plan also offers Stereo sound quality. Another caveat is that there will be ads in the content that the users will watch. However, all of Disney+ Hotstar content will be available to its users. The company might eventually announce and then roll out the introductory offer to more users. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

Another streaming giant that has upped its game in recent past is Netflix. The US-based OTT platform was brought to India in 2016. The streaming giant had been offering the plans at the same rate since the beginning until last week. The prices of almost all plans have been reduced as far as 60%. The cheapest plan now starts at Rs 149 per month which offers mobile-only viewing and a maximum resolution of 480p. The user can only stream the content on a single screen.

The highest plan, which was earlier priced Rs 799 prior to the price cut, is now being offered at Rs 649 for the same benefits. Users get up to 4K resolution with support for up to four different profiles which can be accessed simultaneously.