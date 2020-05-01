comscore Disney+ Hotstar: Prop Culture series revisits movie props | BGR India
Disney+ Hotstar: Prop Culture documentary series revisits iconic cinema movie props; streaming now

In addition, we will also get to see the collectors who own and cherish these iconic items. Let’s check out the available details regarding the new Disney+ Hotstar documentary series, Prop Culture here.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 7:20 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar Prop Culture documentary series

Entertainment giant Disney has just launched a new documentary series on its in-house streaming platform Disney+. The eight-part documentary series revisits some of the most iconic movie props in Disney history. Disney has teamed up with movie historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan to uncover the original items. Lanigan will talk to the people who crafted these props, and the actors who used these props as the host. In addition, we will also get to see the collectors who own and cherish these iconic items. Let’s check out the available details regarding the new documentary series, Prop Culture here. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

Disney+ Hotstar Prop Culture documentary series; details

Prop Culture series will revisit costumes, set designs, music, and other design props from a number of classic movies. These movies include Mary Poppins, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and Tron. It goes on with The Nightmare Before Christmas, Who framed Roger Rabbit, and Honey, and I Shrunk The Kids. Prop Culture also includes The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, and The Muppet Movie. Interested Disney fans can head to the Disney+ streaming platform on May 1 to watch all the episodes. Fans in India can head to Disney+ Hotstar in India to catch the show now. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out with more details

Watch: First look

The first episode talks about the classic “Mary Poppins” movie props and the second episode hops on to “Tron”. It is also worth noting that some episodes also try and restore some props. Lanigan will also try and recover lost artifacts and even visit private collections to complete the pieces. Also Read - Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out with more details

Also Read

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out with more details

It is worth noting that Disney Prop Culture is not the only documentary series that the company has planned for its fans. As previously noted, fans can also stream the 8-part “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” starting from May 4, 2020. Similar to Prop Culture, Disney Gallery will take a deep dive providing behind the scenes assess to the live-action Star Wars series.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 7:20 PM IST

