Entertainment giant Disney has just made a small announcement regarding its Star Wars franchise. As part of the announcement, it will bring the latest Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker to Disney+. Star Wars fans can start streaming Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker starting from May 4, the Star Wars day. This means that Disney+ Hotstar users in India will also be able to stream the latest movie. Though it is worth noting that they need to subscribe to the Premium tier to access the Disney content. It is worth noting that Rise of the Skywalker is not the only Star Wars content dropping on May the 4th. Let's check the other content that Disney plans to launch.

Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker coming soon; details

Before we talk about the new Star Wars content landing on Disney+ Hotstar, let's talk about the implications of the announcement. This release will ensure that Star Wars fans can stream the entire saga in one place. It comprises of 9 movies, two additional movies from the Star Wars universe, a live-action web series, and anime series. If you are unaware, we are referring to Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, and The Clone Wars respectively. This will allow fans to celebrate the Stars Wars day in a proper, comprehensive way.

Talking about the new Star Wars-related content, Disney will also launch its 8-part documentary series on The Mandalorian. This docu-series will be part of the "Disney Gallery" series where we take a deep dive at the BTS. As noted in the past, the new series includes round table discussions with the directors and the cast. We also get to see the latest technology, production sets, and more used to make the live-action series.

In addition, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will also be able to access the series finale of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. The company will also “honor the artistry of Star Wars” with the help of a week-long concept art “takeover on the service”.