Disney Plus has just launched the first trailer for its upcoming "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" documentary series. The trailer provides a comprehensive look at the topics covered in the gallery. As previously noted, the documentary series will land on the streaming platform from May 4. The entertainment giant chose this day to celebrate Star Ways day. The 2 minutes and five-second long trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from the production. It also showed showrunner Jon Favreau in various stages of production and shooting. In addition to Favreau, we also saw directors including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and more. Let's take a closer look at the Disney+Hotstar trailer.

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer; details

Beyond the directors, we also saw the cast including Pedro Pascal and Gina Corano along with the crew. The trailer also hinted at comprehensive round-table conversations between the directors and the cast. The directors also shared their experiences while directing their episodes. They also highlighted the unique things that they observed or tried while making the show. We also saw flashes of the advanced technology used while making the show. Disney also revealed some interesting tidbits around IG-11 droid and the original Star Wars trilogy. We also saw Werner Herzog and the internet sensation, Baby Yoda.

As previously reported, Disney plans to release new episodes of the show every Friday. The documentary series will feature 8 episodes. In addition to Disney+, the entertainment giant will also likely stream the show in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney has already confirmed that it has wrapped production on Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The trainer came just days after some latest information regarding the popular Star Wars show surfaced online. According to recent reports, the work for Season 3 has already started behind the scenes. Beyond The Mandalorian, Disney is also working on other Star Wars shows. So far, information on the internet has hinted at the development of three different Star Wars shows.