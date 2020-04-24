comscore Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian docu series trailer out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out with more details
News

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out with more details

Entertainment

The trailer showed showrunner Jon Favreau in various stages of production and shooting. In addition to Favreau, we also saw directors including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and more. Let’s take a closer look at the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian trailer for Disney+ Hotstar.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 8:01 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar, Disney Gallery The Mandalorian documentary series

Disney Plus has just launched the first trailer for its upcoming “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” documentary series. The trailer provides a comprehensive look at the topics covered in the gallery. As previously noted, the documentary series will land on the streaming platform from May 4. The entertainment giant chose this day to celebrate Star Ways day. The 2 minutes and five-second long trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from the production. It also showed showrunner Jon Favreau in various stages of production and shooting. In addition to Favreau, we also saw directors including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and more. Let’s take a closer look at the Disney+Hotstar trailer. Also Read - The Mandalorian Season 3 under development, reveals report; check details

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer; details

Beyond the directors, we also saw the cast including Pedro Pascal and Gina Corano along with the crew. The trailer also hinted at comprehensive round-table conversations between the directors and the cast. The directors also shared their experiences while directing their episodes. They also highlighted the unique things that they observed or tried while making the show. We also saw flashes of the advanced technology used while making the show. Disney also revealed some interesting tidbits around IG-11 droid and the original Star Wars trilogy. We also saw Werner Herzog and the internet sensation, Baby Yoda. Also Read - Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

Watch: First Look

As previously reported, Disney plans to release new episodes of the show every Friday. The documentary series will feature 8 episodes. In addition to Disney+, the entertainment giant will also likely stream the show in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney has already confirmed that it has wrapped production on Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Also Read - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review: Waiting we were, for this Star Wars game

The Mandalorian Season 3 under development, reveals report; check details

Also Read

The Mandalorian Season 3 under development, reveals report; check details

The trainer came just days after some latest information regarding the popular Star Wars show surfaced online. According to recent reports, the work for Season 3 has already started behind the scenes. Beyond The Mandalorian, Disney is also working on other Star Wars shows. So far, information on the internet has hinted at the development of three different Star Wars shows.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
How To
Here's how to play PUBG Mobile on the official emulator on you PC
Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings Arctic Explorer set to the Lucky Spin

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar: The Mandalorian documentary series trailer out
The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report

Entertainment

The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report
HBO Max to launch on May 27 with Warner Bros. library: Price, shows

Entertainment

HBO Max to launch on May 27 with Warner Bros. library: Price, shows
Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian

Entertainment

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian
Netflix is now worth more than Disney

Entertainment

Netflix is now worth more than Disney

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए कब हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे, कम होगी कीमत

Apple ने वीडियो शेयरिंग एप TikTok पर बनाया ऑफिशियल अकाउंट

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

News

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed

News

Mi 10 Lite 5G specs revealed
Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India

Smart TVs

Realme TV gets Android certification from Google for India