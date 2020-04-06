The much-anticipated arrival of Disney + content on the Hotstar platform in India is finally official. The new update for the app with all Disney + content has gone live on platforms including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV. You can use the new-look Disney + Hotstar on a web browser. Earlier this week, Hotstar announced that they would be bringing Disney + content to Indian users on April 3, a short delay from earlier plans. Keep in mind, new subscribers, as well as existing subscribers (when it is time to renew the subscription), will have to pay more for Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP than they have spent so far.

Disney+ Hotstar vs. Prime Video vs. Netflix: Which is the Best Platform to watch Online:

Disney + Hotstar VIP membership will now be Rs 399 per year, up from Rs 365 per year so far. The flagship Disney + Hotstar Premium subscription is currently priced at Rs 1,499 per year, up to Rs 999 per year so far. Although some Disney + content is also available to VIP customers, you will still need a premium subscription if you want Disney + original content such as the Star Wars spin off ‘The Mandalorian’ or Marvel, Star Wars, and all movies under Pixar.

President of Walt Disney, Uday Shankar said in a statement:

“Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality, impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this.”

Some original Disney + content on Disney + Hotstar includes The Lion King, Frozen II, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, as well as the Avengers and Star Wars franchises.

Amazon prime Video

Amazon has launched Amazon Prime Video in India shortly before. The Amazon Prime Video streaming app is available on various SmartTVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, and Apple TV. The annual subscription plan of Amazon Prime Video is Rs 999. With this, the monthly plan is Rs 129. Amazon Prime Members get free and fast delivery benefits on shopping from Amazon India.

Netflix

Netflix is ​​the most popular streaming app worldwide. Netflix is ​​offering four plans to its users. The first plan for Netflix is ​​Rs 199, which is the only mobile-only plan. The company’s mobile plan has been introduced only in India. Netflix’s second plan is available for Rs 499 and standard plan HD content for Rs 649. Netflix’s premium plan is Rs 799. These plans of Netflix come with 30 days of validity.