Disney Plus is likely to introduce cheaper subscription plan in 2022
News

Disney Plus might roll out cheaper ad-supported subscription plan later this year

Entertainment

Although Disney Plus has not hinted at the price of this upcoming plan, it is expected to be cheaper than a standard, ad-free plan (which currently costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 899 per year).

Popular streaming service Disney+ is planning to introduce a new, cheaper, ad-supported subscription later this year. It will be rolled out in the US first and then will be released in other countries next year. Hence, we can expect to get the cheaper Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan in 2023. For the unversed, the subscription plan in India starts at Rs 299 per month in India right now. Also Read - Series/movies to watch this weekend: Rudra, The Fame Game, No Time to Die and more

As per the statement by  Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution, “Expanding access to Disney Plus to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.” Also Read - Jio launches new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Although the company has not hinted at the price of this upcoming plan, it is expected to be cheaper than a standard, ad-free plan (which currently costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 899 per year). Earlier this year, Disney Plus announced to expand its service to 50 new countries that include Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City, and Yemen. Additionally, it will also be available in 11 territories. Also Read - New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

According to the Disney+ service, it is currently available in 64 countries in 21 languages. The platform has 13,000+ shows and movies with 8,000 hours of content and 118.1 million+ subscribers (as of October 2021).

Disney is also aiming to reach 230-260 million Disney Plus subscribers by 2024. Notably, as per Disney’s Q1 2022 earnings, the service has 129.8 million users globally). In March 2022, the platform will release Marvel Studio’s Moon Knight series, Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, More Than Robots, Olivia Rodgrigo: driving home 2 u, Weekend Family and more.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2022 10:39 AM IST

