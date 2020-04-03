comscore Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know | BGR India
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, subscription tier, and everything else you need to know

With Disney+ Hotstar launch, the streaming video on-demand market in India is set to get more intensive and interesting.

  Published: April 3, 2020 9:00 AM IST
Disney+ Hotstar, the much-hyped streaming video on-demand service, has been launched in India. Since Disney+ became first available in the US, the service has been teased in India as well. Now, the service has finally made its official debut via Hotstar in the country. The new service, called Disney+ Hotstar, builds on the reputation of Hotstar and pairs it with Disney+ content. With the updated service, Disney+ is looking to better compete with other streaming platforms.

As many Indians stay locked inside their homes, the launch of Disney+ Hotstar could not have come at a better time. The service brings a plethora of content to watch from the couch of your homes. The real deal, however, is the fact that the service will remain the last big initiative by former CEO Bob Iger. During an interview with Bloomberg in November last year, Iger said it is “too late to worry now” about his legacy. In fact, the success and failure of Disney+ will form a big part of his legacy.

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India

So, Disney does a number of things differently to bring the service to India. First, it is being rolled out via Hotstar, which Disney picked as part of its 21st Century Fox deal. It will continue to be available in three tiers – Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP is the most lucrative subscription offering right now. It is priced at Rs 399 a year and gives access to movies and shows from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It also has a library of Disney movies like The Lion King and Frozen II. This is in addition to the content available as part of Hotstar VIP priced at Rs 365 a year earlier. Disney+ Hotstar Premium is for those who want the complete suit of content available on the platform. This includes Disney+ Originals and latest shows and movies from studios like ABC, HBO and others. Priced at Rs 1,499 a year, it is a huge bump from the Hotstar Premium, which was available for Rs 999 a year.

If you are already a subscriber to any of the existing plans then you will be automatically upgraded to the corresponding new subscription plan. However, you will be charged the new rates when the time comes to renew the subscription. All new subscribers will have to pay the new rates. There is not much change on the UI front but the dedicated section for Disney+ is a nice touch. It is a one stop shop to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

  Published Date: April 3, 2020 9:00 AM IST

