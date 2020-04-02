Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new content today: What to watch

Disney+ Hotstar, the rebranded premium service, will go live for users in India tomorrow. The company was initially expected to go live with the service on March 29. Due to the ongoing situations, the streaming video on-demand platform decided to delay the launch. Now, that the date is confirmed, Hotstar is sharing more details about the service. In a tweet, the company has confirmed that it will premiere The Mandalorian and The Lion King on April 2, 2020.

As part of DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere experience, Hotstar will premiere The Lion King at 6:00PM IST today. The Mandalorian premiere is scheduled for 8:00PM IST today. In addition, Hotstar users will also be able to chat with Bollywood actors Hrithik, Katrina and Tiger during this premiere. Hotstar users will be able to stay home, watch and chat with their favorite actors. With IPL now at a distance, Hotstar is trying to boost its streaming platform with Disney+ content.

Disney+ Hotstar will debut tomorrow with a price hike over its existing subscription plans. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription will cost Rs 1,499 per year. The service will replace Hotstar Premium, which is available for Rs 999 right now. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan will be available for Rs 399 per year, a marginal increase from Rs 365 right now for Hotstar VIP plan. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan remains lucrative since it will offer movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside existing shows.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, will however, not include the Disney+ Originals. The best part of this new app is the revamped interface which makes it easier to access content from the huge library. The Movies tab at the center is replaced by Disney+ tab at the bottom row. This gives quick access to Marvel, Disney, Pixar and other content libraries. The content is the real king but the ease of access and discovery could drive consumers to upgrade.