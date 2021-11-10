comscore Disney+ Day: Watch your favourite marvel movies in IMAX aspect ratio
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Disney+ to introduce IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for Marvel movies including Iron Man, Shang-Chi and more
News

Disney+ to introduce IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for Marvel movies including Iron Man, Shang-Chi and more

Entertainment

Thirteen movies that will get the new format are  “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,”, “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

iron man

On the occasion of the Disney+ Day global celebration on 12 November, the video streaming platform Disney+ has announced that its users will soon be able to watch 13 Marvel movies in IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio. Disney+ Day will mark the two-year anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform. For those who are wondering what that means, IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1: 90:1 which is relatively close to the 16:9 ratio used in TVs. Additionally, the format also shows up to 26 percent more picture for select sequences. Also Read - Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

iron man, marvel, marvel cinematic universe Also Read - Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

In other words, “more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended”. Disney+ has also assured that the collaboration with IMAX will deliver enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including IMAX signature sound by DTS. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Thirteen movies that will get the new format are  “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,”, “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

For those who don’t know, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” will release on 12 November.

As per the company blog, “Since 2010, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned well over $1.6 billion across IMAX screens globally, making it the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available on November 12th feature select sequences in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.”

Notably, users can still choose to watch these movies in the standard widescreen format if they want. Disney+ has announced that it will expand this feature to further Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the near future.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards
Gaming
Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

Top 55-inch smart TV deals available on Amazon: OnePlus U series, Sony Bravia, Redmi 4K Ultra, more

Photo Gallery

Top 55-inch smart TV deals available on Amazon: OnePlus U series, Sony Bravia, Redmi 4K Ultra, more

Looking to buy a 55-inch Smart TV? Here are best ones available on Amazon

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 55-inch Smart TV? Here are best ones available on Amazon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

Top 55-inch smart TV deals available on Amazon: OnePlus U series, Sony Bravia, Redmi 4K Ultra, more

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney+ Day: Watch your favourite marvel movies in IMAX aspect ratio

Entertainment

Disney+ Day: Watch your favourite marvel movies in IMAX aspect ratio
Movies releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in November 2021: Home Sweet Home Alone, Shang Chi, more

Entertainment

Movies releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in November 2021: Home Sweet Home Alone, Shang Chi, more
Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

Entertainment

Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie
Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Telecom

Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Features

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Meta बंद करेगा नस्ल-धर्म के आधार पर ऐड-टार्गेटिंग; जानें क्या होगा Facebook, Instagram पर असर

फी फायर में शॉटगन्स का यूज करते वक्त ना करें ऐसी गलतियां, वरना जीता हुआ मैच हार सकते हैं आप

PUBG New State कल होगा लॉन्च, जानें आपके फोन पर काम करेगा या नहीं?

Free Fire Redeem Code 10 November: तुरंत रिडीम करें ये कोड और फ्री पाएं कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Nokia X100 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Latest Videos

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops
Laptops
New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops
Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home
OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak
Top 55-inch smart TV deals available on Amazon: OnePlus U series, Sony Bravia, Redmi 4K Ultra, more

Photo Gallery

Top 55-inch smart TV deals available on Amazon: OnePlus U series, Sony Bravia, Redmi 4K Ultra, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers