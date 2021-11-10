On the occasion of the Disney+ Day global celebration on 12 November, the video streaming platform Disney+ has announced that its users will soon be able to watch 13 Marvel movies in IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio. Disney+ Day will mark the two-year anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform. For those who are wondering what that means, IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1: 90:1 which is relatively close to the 16:9 ratio used in TVs. Additionally, the format also shows up to 26 percent more picture for select sequences. Also Read - Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

Thirteen movies that will get the new format are “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,”, “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

For those who don’t know, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” will release on 12 November.

Watch the MCU like never before… AT HOME IN IMAX 🤯 @IMAX Enhanced comes to @disneyplus this Friday. #IMAXonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/5TCbYBwjtw — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 8, 2021

As per the company blog, “Since 2010, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned well over $1.6 billion across IMAX screens globally, making it the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available on November 12th feature select sequences in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio.”

Notably, users can still choose to watch these movies in the standard widescreen format if they want. Disney+ has announced that it will expand this feature to further Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the near future.