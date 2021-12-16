comscore You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus
News

Disney Plus now comes with support for Apple's new group watch feature called SharePlay

Entertainment

Disney has confirmed that this feature will be supported across all its catalog including the upcoming titles like  The Book of Boba Fett and Encanto.

Disney plus

Disney Plus users will now be able to stream movies and shows with their friends and family via Apple’s group FaceTime feature SharePlay. With the new iOS 15.1 update (and on macOS with the latest Monterey update), Apple has introduced the SharePlay feature for iPhone and Mac users. Also Read - Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription

For the unversed, Disney Plus does offer a Group Watch option to its users but streaming content via SharePlay is a new feature that has been rolled out recently. The FaceTime option will allow users to do other things while their Apple devices stream movies or shows on their screens. Also Read - Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Disney has confirmed that this feature will be supported across all its catalog including the upcoming titles like  The Book of Boba Fett and Encanto. Notably, Disney Plus’ GroupWatch feature will be available for kids’ profiles however these profiles will not support Apple’s SharePlay feature.

Disney has announced that the SharePlay feature will now be supported across iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

Group Watch party is one of the features that gained popularity since last year, because of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Netflix introduced a Netflix Party feature, now called Teleparty. It lets 1000 participants for one Teleparty session. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also has a similar feature called Watch Party that lets users watch movies and shows together. Amazon allows up to 100 members in a Watch Party session.

For the uninitiated, Disney Plus has announced that it has reached 118 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021. “With 179 million total subscriptions across our portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60 percent subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+. We continue to manage our business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

  Published Date: December 16, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Best Sellers