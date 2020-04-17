comscore Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries on Star Wars Day | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day
News

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

Entertainment

Disney will stream the first episode on May 4, 2020, with new episodes every Friday on Disney Plus. Let’s take a closer look at the "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian".

  • Published: April 17, 2020 7:12 PM IST
null

Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.

Streaming service Disney Plus has just revealed that it will launch a new series early next month. As part of the announcement, the platform noted that this new series will be focused on the Star Wars universe. Taking a closer look, Disney will launch the first episode of the 8-part documentary series or docuseries on “The Mandalorian”. This episode is set to land on Star Wars Day, May, 4th, 2020. The series comes months after the platform first premiered the series on its streaming platform. Disney will stream the first episode on May 4, 2020, with new episodes every Friday. Let’s take a closer look. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers while Disney+ surpassed 50 million globally

Disney Plus The Mandalorian docuseries details

According to a report from The Verge, the platform is calling the docuseries as, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”. Taking a closer look, each part will talk about different aspects of the series. It will also feature a number of interviews with the cast, crew and even the production team. The highlight of the series will be the “never-before-seen” footage that was cut during editing. In addition, the docuseries will also come with “roundtable conversations” hosted by the director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau. Favreau thinks that this series is a good “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside.” He added that this show will provide a different perspective and even a greater understanding of how Mandalorian came together. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar vs. Prime Video vs. Netflix: Which is the Best Platform to watch Online

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

The docuseries will also focus on the special effects used in the show along with a dive in the props world. The props team will provide a deeper look at how the creatures came to life in the show. This also includes the internet rage, “Baby Yoda” or “The Child”. The series will also talk about the legacy of George Lucas along with the music score and Star Wars lore. Also Read - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review: Waiting we were, for this Star Wars game

Disney+ Hotstar vs. Prime Video vs. Netflix: Which is the Best Platform to watch Online

Also Read

Disney+ Hotstar vs. Prime Video vs. Netflix: Which is the Best Platform to watch Online

It is interesting for an official docuseries to focus on the extended Star Wars character lore. The report also noted that Disney will also talk about the new technology the platform used to create the show. This series will also help Disney combat the lack of new content due to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus. It is likely that this new docuseries will also land on DisneyPlus Hotstar in India at the same time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 7:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia gets 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard on web
Gaming
Google Stadia gets 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard on web
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

News

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

Another PS4 game Days Gone may be heading to PC

Gaming

Another PS4 game Days Gone may be heading to PC

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

News

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian

Entertainment

Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian
Netflix is now worth more than Disney

Entertainment

Netflix is now worth more than Disney
The Simpsons will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 15 April

Entertainment

The Simpsons will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 15 April
ZEE5 new channel sees 178 percent increase in consumption

News

ZEE5 new channel sees 178 percent increase in consumption
Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

हिंदी समाचार

Huami Amazfit ने COVID -19 से लड़ने के लिए उठाया कदम, तैयार करेगी जॉइंट लैब

OPPO 40W AirVOOC वायरलेस चार्जर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च दो बर्तन साफ करने वाले डिवाइस, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo Y50 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और लॉन्चिंग डेट हुई लीक, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है नया बजट स्मार्टफोन, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 key specifications spotted on TENAA
Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking

News

Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking
Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

News

Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds
Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

News

Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs
Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone

News

Nokia phones get Call Recording via Google Phone