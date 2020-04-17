Streaming service Disney Plus has just revealed that it will launch a new series early next month. As part of the announcement, the platform noted that this new series will be focused on the Star Wars universe. Taking a closer look, Disney will launch the first episode of the 8-part documentary series or docuseries on “The Mandalorian”. This episode is set to land on Star Wars Day, May, 4th, 2020. The series comes months after the platform first premiered the series on its streaming platform. Disney will stream the first episode on May 4, 2020, with new episodes every Friday. Let’s take a closer look. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers while Disney+ surpassed 50 million globally

According to a report from The Verge, the platform is calling the docuseries as, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian". Taking a closer look, each part will talk about different aspects of the series. It will also feature a number of interviews with the cast, crew and even the production team. The highlight of the series will be the "never-before-seen" footage that was cut during editing. In addition, the docuseries will also come with "roundtable conversations" hosted by the director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau. Favreau thinks that this series is a good "opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside." He added that this show will provide a different perspective and even a greater understanding of how Mandalorian came together.

The docuseries will also focus on the special effects used in the show along with a dive in the props world. The props team will provide a deeper look at how the creatures came to life in the show. This also includes the internet rage, "Baby Yoda" or "The Child". The series will also talk about the legacy of George Lucas along with the music score and Star Wars lore.

It is interesting for an official docuseries to focus on the extended Star Wars character lore. The report also noted that Disney will also talk about the new technology the platform used to create the show. This series will also help Disney combat the lack of new content due to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus. It is likely that this new docuseries will also land on DisneyPlus Hotstar in India at the same time.