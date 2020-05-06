Disney+ streaming service paid subscribers surpass 54.5 million

In less than a month’s time, Disney has gained 4.5 million Disney+ subscribers globally. During the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, the company announced that it had 54.5 million paid subscribers as of May 4. Last month, it surpassed 50 million subscribers on April 8. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Prop Culture documentary series revisits iconic cinema movie props; streaming now

As of February 14, 2020, Disney+ was estimated to have 28.6 million paid subscribers. The new numbers indicate that Disney+ is on its way to double the base in just about three months. To recall, the company confirmed that it had amassed 26.5 million subscribers during the first quarter of 2020 in February. Later on March 28, the base grew to 33.5 million subscribers (via Macrumors).

Disney's growth has come from new market launches like India, UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, France, and Switzerland. Specifically in India, the company launched its service when everyone is working from home and are staying at home. Disney+ Hotstar, the rebranded streaming service in India, has approximately 8 million paid subscribers, the company reported last month. Disney+ Hotstar became officially available to Indian customers from April 3.

Netflix, the leader in the segment, announced that it has reached 167 million global subscribers in January. The company said it surpassed 100 million subscribers internationally for the first time. It has 61 million subscribers in the United States but growth is coming from international markets. Amazon reportedly has over 100 million prime members, according to Reuters. However, the e-commerce giant does not give out official numbers. With Disney+ Hotstar numbers, Disney is showing where its next set of users could from in the coming months.