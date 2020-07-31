Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown began, OTT platforms have become the favourite destination for releasing movies. Disney+Hotstar has released a couple of new movies under the Multiplex banner. While all these movies release at 7:30 pm IST as standard, Xiaomi has figured a way to release them earlier for its Mi TV users. Starting July 31, Mi TV consumers can catch all Multiplex releases two hours earlier than the standard release time. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India: Specifications and expected price

Xiaomi has taken to social media and the press to announce this new deal with Disney+Hotstar. As part of the deal, Xiaomi Mi TV users will be able to catch all-new Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex movies two hours prior to the release time. Hence, while others can watch a movie starting at 7: 30 pm, Mi TV users will get early access to those movies by 5:30 pm. The early reveal only stands for Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies. Also Read - Xiaomi might soon launch new Mi TV models in India as smart TV market gets new entrants

However, there are a few conditions applied to the early release time for these movies. First of all, you need to have a Hotstar premium subscription in order to access these movies. Secondly, the early access will be aided by the PatchWall UI on Mi TV models. PatchWall is Xiaomi’s customised TV interface that aggregates content from various OTT platforms. Hence, users will have to head over to PatchWall in order to view them early. Also Read - Jio TV+ to bring Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and 10 other OTT platforms in one spot

Currently, Disney+ Hotstar has a slew of new movies coming on Multiplex. Films such as Lootcase, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and more will be available for members to watch. Hotstar has already released one movie under the Multiplex banner, called Dil Bechara starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PatchWall UI on Mi TV

Xiaomi’s PatchWall has been around for a long time as one of the most popular content aggregator platforms in the smart TV industry. Xiaomi initially launched its Mi TV series running solely on PatchWall OS. However, the company later shifted to Google’s Android TV OS and offered PatchWall as an alternative UI.

You should note that PatchWall is an exclusive feature only for Xiaomi’s Mi TV models. The recently announced Mi Box 4K does not ship with PatchWall UI. Same is expected to be the case for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. Xiaomi frequently keeps on updating the PatchWall UI with new features and design changes.