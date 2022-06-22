After being released in Indian cinemas on May 6, the latest Marvel Entertainment film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally available to stream online. The Marvel film is now available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and Netflix. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film’s cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Also Read - Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel and more: New Marvel series, movies coming online soon

Spider-Man: No Way Home: How to watch it online for free now

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this film, Dr Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. He teams up with America Chavez, a mysterious teenage girl who has the power to travel across the multiverse to prevent the destruction of countless worlds. Doctor Strange is joined by the fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff who has now transformed into Scarlet Witch.

Just a few more hours! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming this afternoon only on Disney+ Hotstar.#DrStrange2onHotstar pic.twitter.com/zqINSzj3TM — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 21, 2022

As per a report by Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has reached the $400M mark. Additionally, it is also the 11th highest-grossing movie in the US based on a Marvel comic.



For the unversed, Marvel’s Spider-man: No Way Home is also available to watch online on Netflix now.

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness streams June 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eDgsTZ7tHe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 2, 2022

Notably, Marvel Entertainment has released the trailer of its upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film that is set to release on July 8. Marvel has also announced a new series called She-Hulk that will debut on the Disney Plus platform in August this year. Moon Knight was the latest show of MCU to be released on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Check out the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

