Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499

Flipkart today announced the launch of the Nokia Media Streamer as a part of its strategic relationship with Nokia. The Nokia Media Streamer leverages the power and functionality of Google’s Android 9 and brings it straight to your TV. The Nokia Media Streamer is priced at Rs 3,499. Also Read - Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

Nokia Media Streamer specifications

The Nokia Media Streamer comes with support for FHD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) playback at 60 frames per second and promises great picture quality. There is a quad-core processor, but we don’t exactly know which one yet. There is also 1GB RAM and 8GB storage on the streamer, along with a Mali 450 GPU unit in action. Also Read - HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

For connectivity, there is support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, and also a multi i/O antenna for better reception. The Nokia Media Streamer has Dolby Audio support and built-in Chromecast and Google Home support. Users can also use voice control to interact with Google Assistant and there is also support for Android mobile app remote. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

“We are excited that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, is bringing cutting-edge home entertainment to consumers in India with the Nokia Media Streamer, strengthening our strategic relationship. The Nokia Media Streamer is the perfect complement to Flipkart’s range of Nokia Smart TVs, offering Indian consumers a premium viewing experience to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows,” said Nokia Brand Partnership VP Vipul Mehrotra.

“Through this strategic relationship with Nokia, we can leverage our deep understanding of Indian consumers to develop a cutting edge media streamer by a brand that is trusted for quality, design, and reliability,” said Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Label at Flipkart.

Further, for the first time on any media streaming device in India, there will be a dedicated hotkey on the Nokia Media Streamer remote for Netflix as well as Zee5. Through this partnership, consumers will be able to enjoy easy access to ZEE5 and Netflix content at the press of a button.