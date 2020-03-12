comscore Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on April 17 | BGR India
Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on Amazon Prime Video on April 17

Four More Shots Please Season 2 will be the fourth original Indian series to launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Check out the details about the show here.

  Published: March 12, 2020 2:02 PM IST
Four More Shots Please Season 2

Video streaming service Amazon Prime Video has just revealed new information about its web series, Four More Shots Please. As part of the new information, the company shared the first poster of the second season on its Twitter handle. In addition, Prime Video also revealed the release date of Season 2. Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to binge-watch the new season on April 17. Season 2 of the series comes more than a year after the premiere of the first season. For some context, Four More Shots Please is a women-centric romantic comedy-drama.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 release details

The series stars a healthy mix of performers including Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. It also features supporting roles from Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh, and Amrita Puri. Amazon revealed that the second season is directed by Nupur Asthana. Amazon Prime Video renewed the show for a second season back in June 2019. This move was interesting as Season 1 received ample criticism from viewers and critics. The showrunners Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Nandy will also likely improve on the weaker portions of the first season.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 will be the fourth original Indian series to launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Taking a look back, the original series effort kick-started this year with the launch of The Forgotten Army followed by Afsos. Beyond this, Amazon Prime Video is set to launch Season 2 of comedy-drama series, Pushpavalli on March 13.

The video streaming platform will launch multiple stand-up specials this year. Amazon Prime Video subscribers will catch specials from Rohal Joshi, Ashish Shakya, and Naveen Richard. The platform has also scheduled to launch the Naveen Richard comedy special on March 20, 2020. The launch date of Four More Shots Please comes just around the unofficial launch of Disney+ in India.

  Published Date: March 12, 2020 2:02 PM IST

