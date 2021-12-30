comscore Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users: How to get it
News

Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users: How to get it

Entertainment

Vodafone-idea (Vi) is offering free Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar for a year to select customers in India. Here are the details.

Vi-Vodafone-Idea-Plans

Vodafone-idea (Vi) is offering free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar for a year. It is available only for select users. The offer is available for Vodafone-Idea RedX plans users only. The telecom operator currently offers a flagship REDX postpaid plan worth Rs 1099 and two-family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues another Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan

Vi plans with free Netflix, Prime and Hotstar

-Under the Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan, users get unlimited data and 100SMS per month, free access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Vi movies and TV. The plan also provides access to international and domestic airport lounges access free of cost, 4 times a year. Also Read - Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

-Under Vi Rs 1699 postpaid plan, users get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, unlimited data benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers access to three connections, free one year subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar for the primary connections. Secondary connections get access to Vi movies and TV. Also Read - India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat’s Ajol village

The postpaid plan also offers an international roaming pack for 7 days worth Rs 2999, access to free airport lounge access 4 times per year including one international for primary members. It also offers special ISD rates to 14 countries including the US, UK, Middle East, among others.

-Under the Vi Rs 2299 postpaid plan, users get unlimited data, total of 3000 SMS for five connections. The primary connection gets unlimited calls and SMS while the secondary connection gets unlimited data and calls and 1000 SMS.

Other benefits include — an international roaming pack for 7 days worth Rs 2999, access to free airport lounge access 4 times per year including one international for primary members, special ISD rates to 14 countries including the US, UK, Middle East, among others.

  Published Date: December 30, 2021 8:01 PM IST

