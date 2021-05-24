Friends: The Reunion on Zee5: Release date, How to stream online and more

Friends was one of the most popular TV shows when it was on the air and to date has managed to stay relevant and popular. The show left the airwaves back in 2004, leaving fans, wanting more from the group of friends. Now after 17 years, David Schwimmer (Ross), Jennifer Aniston (Racheal), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monika), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Pheobe) along with other cast members are making a comeback to our screens in Friends: The Reunion. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed; will take on OnePlus TV 40-inch

Friends: The Reunion will premiere in the US on May 27 at 12 AM PT on HBO Max, which translates to 12:30 PM IST. Most Friends fans would hope that we get to see the show alongside the US audience. However, not much was known about it till now. Also Read - Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Zee5 has now announced that it will stream Friends: The Reunion exclusively in the Indian market. However, it is yet to announce a streaming date and time for the same.

“Friends is amongst the world’s most-watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on Zee5 for Friends fans in India. Zee5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy Friends: The Reunion from the safety of their home,” said Zee5 India’s chief business officer Manish Kalra.

Friends: The Reunion: Price in India, how to stream

Zee5 subscription is currently offered only in an annual package priced at Rs 499 per year. The Zee5 app is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Fire TV Stick and more.