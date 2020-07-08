comscore Gaana launches TikTok-like short video platform 'HotShots': How to use
Gaana launches TikTok-like short video platform 'HotShots': How to use

The popular music streaming app lets users create short videos within the main app, using its in-house music catalogue.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 1:38 PM IST
Gaana is the latest Indian platform to try its luck in the short video platform. We have come across troves of TikTok clones launch in the market ever since the popular platform was banned in the country. But Gaana’s entry into this competitive space with HotShots feels like a move that has borne out of the trends. Also Read - Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban

The platform claims to have over 150 million users on its streaming network. And it believes pivoting to the short video space is a no-brainer. “Leaving no stone unturned to capture the China-sized hole that TikTok has left behind,” Gaana said. HotShots over the bottom of the app and you will see the HotShots icon. Also Read - Roposo gains 22 million users in 2 days after TikTok ban; Mitron, Chingari also see rise in downloads

How Gaana HotShots works

Click on the feature and you will come across a familiar looking interface. You will notice short videos of creators playing with music in the background. Unlike TikTok, Gaana has a library of music tracks on the platform. Creators can use music from its catalogue to make their content. Also Read - Resso takes on JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify and Apple Music with social connect

The profile of the creators follows a TikTok-like design, and people can like or share the videos they want to with a single tap. Brands have realised the potential of the short video market, opened up to them by TikTok. And with the China-based app now being scrutinised for various reasons, there are quite a few local apps looking to take advantage of its absence.

TikTok had 200 million users in India. All these users were left with no platform to post or consume content. This lack of options led to alternate short video-making apps becoming popular in the country. One of the alternatives, Roposo, which has existed since 2014, saw its user-base jump up by 22 million in just two days after the app was taken down. You also have apps like Chingari coming to the core. And Instagram finally bringing its Reels feature to India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
