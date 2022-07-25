comscore Game of Thrones to start streaming on HBO Max in 4K next month
Game of Thrones all eight seasons in 4K are coming to HBO Max

The newly announced prequel of GoT called House of the Dragons series is about the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones.

The prequel of the much-popular series Game of Thrones, called House of the Dragon, is announced to arrive soon. To prepare for this series, many GoT fans would like to have a re-run of the series. The good news is, the much-popular series Game of Thrones will finally be back on silver screens soon. All eight seasons of the HBO Original series with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will stream on HBO Max this August. Also Read - House of Dragon trailer released: Watch Game of Thrones prequel teaser online

For those who cannot get access to HBO Max, they can stream Game of Thrones on Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, the prequel of GoT, called House of the Dragon, will premiere on August 21. Also Read - Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

In India, the House of the Dragon series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar a day later than the global release i.e. August 22. This announcement was made by Disney+ Hotstar via its Twitter handle. The tweet read, “News from King’s Landing- House of the Dragon starts streaming 22 Aug, only on Disney+ Hotstar.” Also Read - Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall coming to Huawei AppGallery

This series is about the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones.

This series is based on The Dying of the Dragons, a novella found in George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon trailer

Here’s the official trailer of the much-awaited series:

The cast of the series include Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in lead and Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke,  Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best.

Notably, Disney+ Hotstar offers 3 subscription plans in India. The yearly Mobile plan costs Rs 499 where users get HD video quality. The Super plan offers HD video quality at Rs 899 per year. Lastly, 4K video quality is priced at Rs 1,499 per year in the Premium plan.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 11:14 AM IST

