comscore February 2022: Top releases of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
What's new on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

From modern-day romantic film Gehraiyaan to murder mystery The Great Indian Murder, here are the top releases of February 2022 of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar that you should not miss.

Once again, the spread of COVID-19 in the country has made sure that we stay cooped up in our homes, especially on weekends. Well, instead of enjoying this February with your loved ones, you can stay at home, host a watch party, or even better, binge-watch shows on OTTs platforms on your own as much as you want. To make this more interesting, Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more are coming up with new series and movies. While some new releases are hopeless romantic like Deepika Padukone’s Gehraaiyan, others like The Great Indian Murder will be a treat to those who love thrillers and murder mysteries. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in January 2021

Here is the list of Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video February releases that you should look out for: Also Read - Netflix India announces 'Take Ten' competition to discover next-gen storytellers

Gehraaiyan, Amazon Prime Video, February 11

Gehraiyaan is a Hindi film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. The film is about complicated modern relationships. It also touches upon topics like adulting, letting go and taking charge of own life path. It is an emotional drama film that will be a good pick for the young adults who are sucker for romantic movies.

The Great Indian Murder, Disney+ Hotstar, February 4

Disney+ Hotstar, the great indian murder

Image: Disney+ Hotstar

The Great Indian Murder is a new-age murder mystery web series that is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects. The lead actors of the series include Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha who play detectives. The series is about solving the murder mystery of Vicky Rai, the son of an influential politician. The series includes topics like rape, gender discrimination and class divide.

I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video, February 11

I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video

If you are looking to watch something light-hearted, I Want You Back might just be the perfect pick for you. To be released on February 11, this film is about two strangers Peter and Emma who happen to bump into each other. After meeting, they realize that they were both dumped on the same weekend. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see that each of their ex-partners have happily moved on to new romances.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals, Disney+ Hotstar, February 16

Disney Plus, Disney Plus January 2022 releases, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Premiere, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars, Eternals, Marvel, Disney+ Hotstar, Disney releases, Disney movie relase January 2022

To be released on February 16, Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals will include behind-the-scenes and conversations with stars and filmmakers of the recently released Marvel film Eternals. For the unversed, Eternals is about a group of immortal ancient heroes from beyond the stars who protect Earth from monstrous creatures called Deviants who are long thought lost to history but returns mysteriously. The Eternals reunite to defend humanity once again.

 

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 11:08 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2022 11:30 AM IST

