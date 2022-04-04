The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night. One of the few popular artists of the big music night are Silk Sonic, aka R&B superduo Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Anderson .Paak. The Grammy Awards were given for tracks that were recorded between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021. Olivia Rodrigo was awarded three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Grammy 2022 Winners: A complete list
Here’s the list of Grammy 2022 winners:
Album Of The Year — We Are, Jon Batiste
@JonBatiste's 'WE ARE' wins the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year at the 2022 #GRAMMYs.

Record Of The Year — Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album — Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
👏 @silksonic‘s “Leave The Door Open” won the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year at the 2022 #GRAMMYs.
✨ This award represents a win in all four nominated categories, adding to wins for Song Of The Year and Best R&B Song. https://t.co/slbG4w77l7

Best R&B Album — Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance — Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Country Album — Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Song Of The Year — Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Congrats Best Pop Duo / Group Performance – @DojaCat feat. @SZA "Kiss Me More" #GRAMMYs

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
