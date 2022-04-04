The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night. One of the few popular artists of the big music night are Silk Sonic, aka R&B superduo Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Anderson .Paak. The Grammy Awards were given for tracks that were recorded between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021. Olivia Rodrigo was awarded three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Grammy 2022 Winners: A complete list

Here’s the list of Grammy 2022 winners:

Album Of The Year — We Are, Jon Batiste

Record Of The Year — Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album — Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album — Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance — Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album — Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song Of The Year — Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit and Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham

Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

