HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers
HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers

Check Out HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers including The Sopranos, Saxation, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Bowlers, Barry, Silicon Valley, and True Blood. Read More about How to watch these shows at HBO, download, and many other information. Explore HBO shows and read about HBO free subscription.

  Updated: April 3, 2020 8:02 PM IST
Almost one-third of people around the world are sitting in their homes after the Coronavirus Outbreak. People are consuming digital content wholeheartedly. Recently, Amazon Prime Video made some of its popular programs available for free to Indian consumers. Now American studio Warner Bros. has freed its premium content for consumers around the world to divert attention from Corona.

Just like how Amazon Prime Video had some of its programs free, HBO has also decided to make some of its popular programs available for free. This service has started on April 3 i.e., Friday on the platforms HBO Now and HBO Go, owned by Warner Media. Consumers will be able to watch HBO’s nine original series, The Sopranos, Saxation, Vape, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Bowlers, Barry, Silicon Valley, and True Blood on these platforms without paying any subscription charge.

HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies:

Twenty films of Warner Bros. can also be seen for free in free programs of more than 500 hours. These films include Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2, Crazy Stupid Love on HBO’s platform. Also, 10 documentaries and documentaries of HBO, including McMillian and The Case Against Adnan Saeed. It is worth noting that this free contact does not include HBO’s most popular web series Game of Thrones. HBO does not provide any of its content for free. In this time of Corona, this move of Warner Bros. may force the audience to pull themselves.

This move is getting praise from all over the media platforms, including Variety, which called it a ‘Good Will Gesture. This move came into light by HBO after the company noticed a massive surge in streaming engagement. The official statement which came from the company states:

“Provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

HBO is making a vast number of documentaries and theatrical films available from Warner Bros. These include: Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Empire of the Sun, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

